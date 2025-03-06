DJ LeMahieu injury update could be blessing in disguise for Yankees fans

The idea that the New York Yankees' front office believed DJ LeMahieu bounce back from his putrid 2024 campaign to be a quality starter this year always seemed more like a hope than a plan. The latest injury to befall the former batting champion might finally force GM Brian Cashman to face reality.

That reality is that the Yankees need to make a trade for a third baseman they can rely on. LeMahieu is set to miss several weeks of baseball activity as a result of a calf strain. That has New York staring down the prospect of going with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza as their platoon designed to man the hot corner.

Both players have their strengths but neither profiles as a quality corner infield starter for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations. Cabrera gives manager Aaron Boone a lot of roster optionality with his ability to play multiple positions. Peraza could turn into a fringe Gold Glove candidate at third due to his quality glove work.

LeMahieu had an MRI yesterday on his left calf. Said it showed a strain. Will be at least a “couple of weeks” of no baseball activity. Doesn’t have a timeframe for a possible return as he hasn’t yet talked about the results with the team doctor — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 6, 2025

Yankees have to make the right moves to replace DJ LeMahieu

The problem is that neither player hits well enough to do anything other than occupy a spot in the bottom of Boone's batting order. That lineup is already looking shaky after Juan Soto's decision to leave the team via free agency and Giancarlo Stanton's elbow injuries. It is difficult to envision a path towards the Yankees offense improving in 2025 without a serious upgrade at third base.

The obvious thing for Cashman and his front office staff to do now is to scour the baseball world for a trade target that can take over the starting job. The Yankees also need his salary to comfortably fit inside their new, modest payroll limitations. The latter is the club's biggest challenge when it comes to swinging a worthwhile trade.

Nolen Arenado is the only third baseman who has been reliably bandied about in trade rumors to date. He's no longer the MVP candidate he was back in his athletic prime, but he did post a healthy WAR of 2.5 last season for the Cardinals. His relationship with Yankees' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could help grease the skids for a trade between the two teams.

Yankees fans should keep a close eye on Arenado over the next few weeks. He isn't the only third baseman that Cashman will make calls on in the wake of LeMahieu's injury but he is the most obvious solution.