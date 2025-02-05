DJ Moore and Rome Odunze excited about Ben Johnson's potential as Bears head coach
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Bears had a promising start to this season before it all came crumbling down, as they were the only team in the NFC North with a losing record. After a Thanksgiving game disaster, the Bears needed a new head coach after they fired Matt Eberflus.
After a search consisting of various candidates, the Bears got who many called the best of the bunch — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The links to Chicago were there throughout the season, but the fact that the Bears were able to get a deal done was a truly exciting moment for the fanbase.
Johnson has a stellar reputation for his work turning around the Lions offense into one of the most productive in the league. Bears fans have since been dremaing of how he can get the most out of the offense and quarterback Caleb Williams. As it turns out, the two main players on Chicago's offense are thrilled about the hire.
Speaking on behalf of Bounty, Bears wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze appeared on FanSided's "Stacking the Box" in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59. When asked by host Ian MacMillain about the hire, Odunze said he was "super excited" Johnson being his new head coach.
DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are excited about Ben Johnson leading the Bears into the future
"We got the feel from afar what he was able to do with the Lions and me and [DJ] were at the presser hearing him talk and the conviction in his words. It was inspiring. So we're excited about the future," said Odunze.
Moore agreed with what Odunze, saying that he liked what he saw from playing the Lions twice a year since Johnson took over as offensive coordinator in 2022.
"We saw enough playing against the Lions the past two years, everything they did, they had a plan. And he came in with a plan from the get-go with the presser, so I'm looking forward to it," said Moore.
Johnson's work as offensive coordinator has not gone unnoticed. Let's not forget that last year, the Washington Commanders had heavy interest in hiring Johnson, before he decided to return to Detroit for the 2024 sesaon. This offseason, Johnson interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, while receiving interest from the Las Vegas Raiders. Ultimately, Johnson chose to sign with the Bears on what turned out to be a five-year deal with what's believed a $13 million annual salary.
The Bears obviously believe that Johnson can help lead them in the right direction in what is a tough NFC North division. Plus, he can develop Williams. If Johnson's track record with Jared Goff is anything to go by, Williams could vastly improve in his sophomore season. Not to mention, he can create some solid trick plays, which the Bears know all too well (the fake fumble touchdown pass).
In his three years as offensive coordinator, the Lions have ranked in the top five in points and total yards every season. That's a strong track record. This season, the Lions averaged 409.5 total yards (second in NFL) and 33.2 points scored (first in NFL) per game.
Bears fans are pumped about the Johnson hire, and based on Moore's and Odunze's comments, they are looking forward to the upcoming season.