DJ Moore's reaction to Shane Waldron firing shows just how lost Bears truly are
By Jack Posey
The Chicago Bears finally said enough is enough Tuesday when they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. This came after reports that players went to general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus to lobby for changes on the offensive side of the ball which also included benching rookie Caleb Williams for Tyson Bagent. But apparently, not everyone was on the same page.
During his press conference on Wednesday, DJ Moore acknowledged he had heard of those rumors to remove Waldron, but stated, "That was shocking. I don’t think anybody really asked for him to be gone. We expressed our frustration, but never to have someone’s livelihood taken away.”
DJ Moore clarifies Caleb Williams rumor
Moore then spoke about the same rumors calling for the benching of Williams saying he has his full support.
"[Williams is] going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything,” Moore said. This is a good trait for a quarterback to have, but Williams tends to play "hero ball," an attribute that has followed him from his USC days. He holds the ball too long to make a big play and often loses yards and hurts the offense.
Moore's comments show his own disconnection from the team. As a focal point of the offense, maybe the focal point of the offense, one would think he would have the stats to show it. He has had quite the regression (stats-wise) from last year with only 40 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Moore also took himself to the bench mid-play, he later said he had hurt his ankle.
The Bears have lost their last three games and now sit in fourth in a stacked NFC North conference where every other team has at least six wins. The Bears are on a losing skid, and it is likely Eberflus is not far behind Waldron. The playoffs are still within reach, but the Bears will have to start winning now.