Star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf addressed the media on Thursday for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, vibes were high, as they usually are during introductory press conferences for high-profile players.

Metcalf's on top of the world right now. His trade request from the Seattle Seahawks was granted, and the Steelers then signed him to a whopping five-year, $150 million contract extension. Plus, he just got engaged to his now-fiancé, R&B icon Normani.

The only problem/question left for Metcalf is who will he be catching passes from in 2025 (and beyond)? Oddly enough, he doesn't seem too concerned about that and expressed confidence in the Steelers brass finding an adequate solution under center.

Oh honey: DK Metcalf's Steelers QB optimism is setting him up for rude awakening

How on Earth could this regime make you feel confident in making the right decision at quarterback, especially given the options available to them? Has Metcalf not paid attention to the revolving door the Steelers have had at the NFL's most important position?

Since legendary Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger's decision to retire in 2022, the team has had five different starting passers. But apparently, one phone call with Pittsburgh's owner Art Rooney II, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan put Metcalf at ease.

" ... they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football," Metcalf told reporters (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor).

Moreover, Metcalf added that he has one job: To help Pittsburgh's QB1 to "the best of [his] abilities." The two-time Pro Bowler will defer to the club's front office to determine who that ultimately ends up being. And ostensibly, his faith in them to do so is higher than most of Steeler Nation.

"I'm not making the decision in the quarterback room," Metcalf stated. " ... they make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. So I'm just going to roll with that."

At what point have Khan and the Steelers' brain trust made the right choice at quarterback? Former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who's now representing a third franchise on his rookie contract, was an abject disaster. Pittsburgh botched the one decent option it found, Justin Fields, by refusing to commit to him before he signed with the New York Jets.

Overall, when it comes to the quarterback spot, the circumstances are bleak in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Metcalf can't see it, as he and the Steelers are still in the honeymoon phase. The Black and Gold also gave him 150 million reasons not to worry about these things. Still, his comments are a tad naive, given the organization's track record.