Doc Rivers’ lineup change reeks of desperation amid Bucks early-season free-fall
By Quinn Everts
Last season, the Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 record in his first season at the helm. Not only is Griffin's replacement, Doc Rivers, not off to a quick start in his first full season with the team, he's off to such a slow start that he's already making a change to his starting lineup. The Bucks are currently 1-6 and apparently, it's time to make a change. According to Chris Haynes, the Bucks are benching Gary Trent Jr. in favor of second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr. who will start Thursday against the Jazz.
Granted, Doc Rivers isn't to blame for Gary Trent Jr. shooting 23.3 percent from the 3-point line and 28.8 percent from the field overall, but still — this is a "throw something at the wall" move from Rivers in hopes of regaining the trust of his locker room, the fans and the Bucks front office.
Andre Jackson Jr. had some nice moments as a rookie
The former UCONN Huskies star showed some nice flashes of defensive upside in his rookie season, mostly during his eight starts which came as he was filling in for injured players, but he wasn't a regular part of Milwaukee's rotation so it's hard to tell exactly what exactly he can provide at this juncture of his career. He's made just 20 total 3-pointers in his career, so the Bucks are going for a different skillset from Trent Jr, who spaces the floor with his movement shooting ability (although he hasn't done a whole lot of shooting with the Bucks so far.)
Changing up the lineup when things aren't going well is a common move for NBA coaches to make. Who knows, maybe Andre Jackson Jr will energize this starting unit and Gary Trent Jr will find his shooting stroke in a bench role. But turning to an inexperienced second-year guard and asking him to solve your problems this early in the season is a flashing neon sign that things aren't going well.