Doc Rivers is just speaking in circles about Khris Middleton’s injury
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the season’s biggest disappointments, with many fans directing their frustration at head coach Doc Rivers. Despite strong performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Bucks have stumbled to a 1-6 record, leaving them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. A significant part of their struggles stems from the prolonged absence of starting forward Khris Middleton, who has yet to play this season.
Middleton has been sidelined indefinitely while rehabbing from offseason ankle surgeries. The injury, sustained during the first round of last year’s playoffs against the Indiana Pacers, was initially expected to heal in time for the start of the season. However, Rivers recently cast doubt on a concrete timeline for Middleton’s return, offering an ambiguous update.
“We’re not worried about the games with (getting Middleton) the 5-on-5,” Rivers said when asked about Middleton’s status and whether the Bucks’ packed schedule would expedite his return. “Tomorrow, I know, is a game day, and we’re going to do 3-on-3 with Khris live. And players will be involved in that, so that’s not our concern.”
The Bucks are in big trouble without Khris Middleton
The vague response only added to fans' uncertainty. Middleton himself admitted last week that while he feels physically ready to play, he’s not yet prepared to handle a full workload. His unclear status has led to frustration among fans, particularly given earlier reports suggesting he’d be available by now.
Without Middleton’s scoring and defensive presence, the Bucks have struggled to find consistency on offense, leading to disjointed performances and close losses. They currently sit just above the Philadelphia 76ers as the second-worst team in the East. With upcoming games against the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors—teams that have also faced their share of struggles—Middleton’s return could be pivotal in helping the Bucks regain their footing.
If Milwaukee hopes to turn its season around, the return of their All-Star forward may need to happen sooner rather than later.