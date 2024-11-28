Doctors think Joel Embiid's knee can survive 76ers season, but can 76ers survive Joel Embiid’s knee?
The Philadelphia 76ers season has completely gone off the rails, largely due to significant injuries to some of their best players.
Big-time free agent acquisition Paul George and superstar Joel Embiid have missed several games this season, playing a significant role in the 76ers' disappointing performance and not-so slow decline. Embiid, in particular, has a recurring knee injury that has plagued the 76ers when it mattered the most and may prevent the All-Star big man from receiving another big payday.
According to ESPN reporter Romana Sherbourne, the 76ers sought out other different medical opinions for E mbiid's surgeially repaired knee before giving him the massive 3-year, $192.7 million extension back in September.
“The team and Embiid had sought half a dozen medical opinions before signing him to a three-year, $192.7 extension this September, sources said, and all of those consulted believed his knee could be adequately managed by a combination of strategic rest and procedures to promote healing, which Embiid has been regularly undergoing since last season.”
Can Embiid make it through the season without any further injuries?
The 82-game grind of an NBA season can take a toll on any player in the league, and that hasn't been more evident than Embiid's throughout his epic yet injury-plagued career.
Embiid's inability to stay healthy has constantly been criticized throughout his career. The All-Star big man missed most of the previous season due to a knee injury and has only appeared in four games this season, leading to questions about how long he can play at an elite level with such serious injury history.
When active and healthy, he's one of the best players in the league, which was evident during his 35-point and 11-rebound performance against the Memphis Grizzlies back on November 11th. The 76ers are clearly a better team when the former MVP Is in the lineup playing, but Embiid needs to stay healthy and, more importantly, get back on the court consistently if the 76ers have a hope of turning their fortunes around. Embiid's knee, according to professionals, will hold up. But as we've seen so far, the Sixers can't hold up without Embiid.