Dodger Stadium passes 'inspection' for Yankees year after Aaron Judge injury
New York Yankees color commentator Suzyn Waldman made a memorable visit to Dodger Stadium this week, checking that the right-field wall was secure ahead of Game 1 of the World Series.
“No one has to die,” Waldman remarked, as captured by Justin Shackil, who posted a photo on X of Waldman inspecting the gate.
Her comment was a nod to a moment last season when Aaron Judge made a stunning catch in Dodger Stadium’s right field. The play ended disastrously, with Judge stubbing his toe on a concrete slab before breaking through the bullpen gate. This freak accident led to a 42-game absence for Judge, from June 3 to July 28 — a nightmare scenario for the Yankees. Since then, the Dodgers have added padding to the lower portion of the gate to prevent similar injuries.
Aaron Judge should be safe in right field
Even though Judge has shifted to centerfield to make room for Juan Soto in right, Waldman had some sharp words on the risk of another accident.
“It better be padded because if Juan Soto runs into that, I’ll kill them myself,” she quipped.
Soto has been electric this postseason, ranking second in RBIs for the Yankees with a .333 average and a 1.106 OPS. His three-run homer in the 10th inning of Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians not only secured the Yankees’ first World Series appearance in 15 years but also set the tone for his teammates in this high-stakes series.
Judge, meanwhile, is finding his swing after a rough start, with back-to-back home runs in Games 2 and 3. Despite his struggles overall — batting .161 with 13 strikeouts and a .704 OPS in the postseason — Judge has a history of success against the Dodgers, boasting a .389 average and eight home runs in 10 career games. As the Yankees face their biggest test yet, Judge and the team will need to step up to a level that lives up to the moment.