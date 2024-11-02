Yet another Clayton Kershaw injury update suggests Dodgers can't count on him in 2025
By Katie Nash
Throughout the Los Angeles Dodgers championship run, there is one player whose presence was always felt, despite him being sidelined with injuries the entire postseason. That player is Dodgers all-time great Clayton Kershaw.
In the midst of Los Angeles championship revelry, Kershaw gave an update on his status for next season and it is not good news. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner will need to undergo two surgeries this offseason–one on his toe and one to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee–and it is currently unclear when he will be back in action.
Dodgers need to look beyond Clayton Kershaw for starting pitching
The past few seasons have been injury-riddled for Kershaw. He has not pitched had a fully healthy season since 2019 and he struggled mightily in seven starts this past season going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA.
The 17 year veteran previously confirmed he will be taking his player option for 2025. The real questions are what Kershaw will be returning in 2025 and if he can stay healthy for any significant stretch of time.
Kershaw is not far removed from peak play. He was named an All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, meaning that his poor 2024 performance could very well be a fluke. The Dodgers are not, however, in a position where they can count on him returning to All-Star form.
The team needs to build a starting rotation that will get the job don regardless if Kershaw is healthy or not. If he is able to return to form, which remains entirely possible, it should be viewed as an added bonus to an already stacked rotation which is expected to include the Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow.
Sitting at 2,968 career strikeouts, hitting 3,000 is definitely within striking distance for Kershaw. Achieving this milestone would be the perfect way to make his 2025 season a memorable one.
Kershaw is at a point in his career where he has already cemented himself in Dodger and MLB history as one of the greatest pictures to ever play the game. Anything else good that happens at this point is simply bolsters his legacy. There is a reason that Dodger stadium erupted Friday as he spoke at the team's championship rally following their parade.
"I can't imagine being anywhere else right now and I can't imagine doing it with a better group of guys," said a visibly emotional Kershaw. "I didn't have anything to do with this championship, but it feels like the best feeling in the world to get to celebrate with you guys." He finished off his speech with an impassioned "Dodger for life."
Although he may have not played an on-field role this postseason, nobody can deny the impact he has had on this Dodgers team and the 16 previous Dodger teams he played for. With another year left on his contract, who knows? Maybe he will come back healthy and have everything to do with the next Dodger championship.