When do Dodgers and Cubs play real Opening Day games? Home openers, explained

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers faced off in the Tokyo Series early this week for a two-game series. Yes, the games did count towards both teams' regular season record. However, both organizations will still have their respective home openers, which they will coin Opening Day. Yes, it's a bit confusing, but Opening Day isn't always a team's first game of the season. Each organization gets an Opening Day, almost always to be played at their home ballpark with the normal festivities.

The Dodgers received the benefit of a friendly crowd in Tokyo, as several Los Angeles stars – including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki – have all played in Japan previously via its own national league, the NPB. The Cubs do feature some former Japanese stars such as Shota Imanaga, who pitched well on Tuesday, but not the same star power as the Dodgers and Ohtani.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

When is the Chicago Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field?

The Chicago Cubs home opener – thus Wrigley Field's Opening Day – is on April 4 against the San Diego Padres. The pitching matchups for that game have yet to be determined, as much can change in the next few weeks for the Cubs. Chicago still has plenty of spring training action to tune up for the 2025 MLB regular season. The Tokyo Series made for an attractive break from spring training baseball, but it is still mid-March. Craig Counsell hasn't yet finalized his everyday rotation, bullpen or lineup, though you can bet it'll looking something like the Tokyo Series preview we received this week.

When is the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener at Dodger Stadium?

The Dodgers open their season at home on actual Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers. Yes, MLB supplied the Dodgers with yet another gift early on the season, as Los Angeles took both games in front of a favorable crowd in Japan and will start their United States slate at home. The Tigers are an intriguing opponent for LA, as they will likely face off against AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on Opening Day.

The Dodgers play next Monday in an exhibition series against the Angels prior to Opening Day. Los Angeles should be able to set up their rotation to ensure Yamamoto – or another pitcher of preference – can throw on Opening Day against the Tigers.

What's the difference between a home opener and Opening Day?

A home opener is merely a team's first game at home which does not have to occur on the first day of the season. Opening Day is traditionally one day only. If your favorite team plays at home to start the season, then they will host Opening Day. Teams that start the season on the road tend to have their own Opening Day celebration for their home openers as well.