Dodgers dream Shohei Ohtani World Series scenario officially not in the cards
By Scott Rogust
For the first time in his career, Shohei Ohtani will compete in the World Series. The two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter in what was a record-breaking, $700 million contract. It's not often a player the caliber of Ohtani hits free agency, and the Dodgers made sure they got him to win multiple championships.
Ohtani showcased how dominant he can be in the batter's box and on the basepaths with MLB's first-ever 50 home run, 50 stolen base season. But this season, Ohtani didn't take the mound as a starting pitcher, as he did in years past due to elbow surgery. But, with a World Series title on the line, Dodgers fans held out hope that Ohtani could take the mound in some capacity.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may as well have been "Captain Buzzkill" for the fanbase, as he emphatically announced that "there is no possibility" Ohtani will pitch in the World Series.
Dave Roberts ends dream of Shohei Ohtani pitching for Dodgers in World Series
So much for that potentially cool moment.
The Dodgers are obviously taking the safe approach with Ohtani. After all, he is only in the first season of his 10-year contract. Last season, Ohtani was shut down due to a torn UCL, which required surgery. However, it wasn't Tommy John surgery. Even so, the expectation heading into this season was that he would not pitch at all.
In his major league career as a pitcher, Ohtani recorded a 3.01 ERA, a 1.082 WHIP, a 38-19 win-loss record, 608 strikeouts, and 173 walks in 481.2 innings (86 starts).
Even though Ohtani won't pitch, he is still set to have a tremendous impact as a hitter. This postseason, Ohtani recorded a .286 batting average, a .434 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, three home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs, and 12 hits in 42 at-bats.
Ohtani has the chance to make a huge impact in what is the most anticipated World Series matchup in recent memory. It just won't be on the pitcher's mound.