How many Dodgers have won MVP and the World Series in the same season? Ohtani not alone
By Lior Lampert
Shohei Ohtani's first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been nothing short of a fairytale thus far. However, with the 2024 World Series at stake, he may not be done making his mark on the storied franchise in his inaugural campaign.
Ohtani was dominant throughout the regular season, and that's carried over into the playoffs. While it hasn't been announced yet, he'll eventually be crowned National League MVP. If the betting odds are any indication, the Japanese baseball sensation will win the award by a landslide. To top it all off, his efforts could result in the Dodgers securing their eighth world championship.
The Dodgers will face the American League champion New York Yankees in a best-of-seven clash for the Fall Classic. This is the 12th meeting between these two renowned organizations with a title on the line, so there's familiarity here. Nonetheless, only one will be left standing. And if it's Ohtani and Los Angeles, he'd become the 13th player in MLB history to win MVP and World Series in the same season.
But of the 13 individuals who accomplished the unprecedented feat, how many have been Dodgers (if any)?
Player
Season
*Shohei Ohtani, DH
2024 (would have to win)
Kirk Gibson, OF
1988
As you can see, Ohtani would cement himself in rarified air if the Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series. Legendary outfielder Kirk Gibson is the only member of the club (past or present) who won MVP and the World Series in the same year. Could the former be next?
Interestingly, Gibson and Ohtani would pull off this incredible achievement in their first seasons with the Dodgers. Talk about beginner's luck. Right? Regardless, all the latter is focused on at this point is earning a World Series ring.
After signing a $700 million contract to join the Dodgers this past winter, Ohtani more than earned his astronomical paycheck, even without pitching. His prowess as an elite and truly unique two-way player is part of what makes him so highly coveted. Yet, he hasn't even gotten flexed that muscle in his newfound home. Still, the 30-year-old has been invaluable to Los Angeles' postseason run.