Dodgers Hyeseong Kim stance proves L.A. might've jumped the gun on Gavin Lux trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear winners of the offseason. They won the World Series in dominant fashion in 2024 before making several huge moves this winter, adding Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to the starting rotation. Shohei Ohtani, Dustin May, and Tyler Glasnow are all expected to return to the mound in 2025; Ohtani and May didn't pitch at all in 2024, while Glasnow was excellent when he was healthy but missed the postseason with injuries.

Los Angeles also added stars to the bullpen as well, adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to the high-leverage picture. Scott was regarded as the best reliever on the market while Yates was likely the best right-handed reliever in free agency. These two will join Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips to help the Dodgers shorten games late.

But not every move can be a home run, even for the Dodgers. L.A. also added infielder Hyeseong Kim from Korea, hoping that he could be a versatile defensive wizard while making the adjustments necessary at the plate to become an everyday player. That adjustment process might take a bit longer than expected, however, while the player the Dodgers gave away to make room for Kim on the roster may come back to bite them.

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim struggling to adjust as L.A. may have jumped the gun on Gavin Lux trade

Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris recently reported that the Dodgers may send Kim in the Minor Leagues to begin the 2025 season.

"Dave Roberts left open the possibility of Hyeseong Kim starting the season in the minors, as he continues to make swing adjustments coming over from Korea," Harris wrote. "GM Brandon Gomes has also been non-committal about where Kim will begin the season. Still a lot of time left in camp before any final decisions are made, but something to monitor as the Dodgers evaluate their roster over the rest of spring."

Kim wasn't an exceptional hitter in Korea, running high averages and making lots of contact but providing very little power. His defense at several different positions made up for it, but with the pitching in the big leagues being so much better than pitching in the KBO, it was obvious Kim would need time to adjust.

With Gavin Lux now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, and playing well to start spring training, the Dodgers could be kicking themselves in the behind for trading him away. Of course, Kim also comes with several more years of team control, and we've seen Lux flash big upside before without putting it all together over a full season. But I'm sure the Dodgers would much rather have Lux in their lineup while Kim is working on his swing and approach than whoever they'll trot out there.