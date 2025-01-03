Dodgers land top international free agent in move that could directly impact Mookie Betts
By Jacob Mountz
In the race for one the free agent market’s top international players, the Los Angeles Dodgers have prevailed.
According to FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray, South Korean star infielder Hyeseong Kim is heading to the City of Angels for three years on a $12.5 million deal. There is a mutual option for 2028-2029 in which Kim would make $22 million.
Changes to the Dodgers’ projected defensive alignment
The left-handed Kim spent a total of eight seasons in Korea. In 2024, he slashed .326/.383/.458/.841 with 30 stolen bases and a career-high 11 home runs for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO. Kim is a high average hitter in South Korea, topping .300 each of the past four years with a high of .335 in 2023, and has also showcased excellent speed on the basepaths stealing 46 bases in 2021 while only being caught four times. His career stolen base total stands at 211 only being caught a minute 37 times.
Kim is also one of the top middle-infielders in the game. He has won four consecutive KBO Golden Gloves, one at shortstop and three at second base. So, where is he to play?
Kim has leadoff hitter potential given his ability to get on base however, for Los Angeles, this probably won’t be the case even if he is able to replicate his success in the KBO. He will likely serve as a solid bottom of the order bat as the top four or five hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup will likely remain the same.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that the plan is for Kim to play in a utility role, with the current "mindset" being that the Mookie Betts would play shortstop and Gavin Lux would play second base.
Betts will most likely be a consistent starter on the infield as the outfield is set to feature Michael Conforto, Tommy Edman, and Teoscar Hernandez. If need be, both Betts and Lux can play in the outfield. Betts is a six-time Gold Glover in the outfield.
The Dodgers found a way to add more defensive flexibility to their stacked lineup, sa they look to contend for another World Series title.