Dodgers latest offseason splash results in DFA of former top prospect
The acquisition of three-time KBO Gold Glove winner Hyeseong Kim led to a decision few Los Angeles Dodgers fans could have imagined just a few seasons ago: designating Diego Cartaya for assignment.
Kim, a left-handed infielder who registered a .841 OPS in 2024 for the Kiwoom Heroes of the South Korean KBO League, takes Cartaya's spot on the 40-man roster of the Dodgers. Kim joins the defending World Series champions on a three-year deal, while the 23-year-old catcher may be departing the only MLB organization he had ever known. Cartaya came over from Venezuela in 2018 and was ranked as Los Angeles' top prospect in 2022 and 2023, according to Baseball America.
There were comparisons being made between him and Salvador Perez. Those were real. Unfortunately, it hasn't quite panned out the way many thought in the minors to this point. Cartaya struggled from the get-go in Double-A Tulsa, hitting a dismal .189 in 403 plate appearances across the whole of 2023.
The catcher would go on to somewhat find his stride in Double-A, but couldn't continue some of the success when he was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in late June. To put his lackluster production in 2024 at the Triple-A level in perspective for you, Cartaya recorded the worst batting average and the second-worst OPS of any OKC player with at least 200 plate appearances.
Diego Cartaya may be better off developing in another organization that isn't the Dodgers
Dalton Rushing surpassed him as the organization's top-catching prospect after a standout 2024 at two minor league levels. Considering his development and the current state of the Dodgers' catching depth chart, which includes Rushing, Will Smith, Austin Barnes, and Hunter Feduccia, L.A. felt confident making this unexpected move.
There should be plenty of teams out there willing to give this young catcher another opportunity to perform in Triple-A. For his sake, a fresh start somewhere else is likely what is best for him. The Dodgers will have five days to either trade him or place him on waivers. If he isn't dealt and clears waivers, which is honestly pretty unlikely, he'll remain in the L.A. organization but off the 40-man roster.
For teams among the league's basement dwellers like the Miami Marlins, Cartaya is worth taking a flyer on even though it's unlikely his future features him as a starting-caliber catcher in the majors.