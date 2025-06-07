Dodgers’ latest Tony Gonsolin injury opens door for obvious reunion

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the IL with right elbow discomfort, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Hopefully that's all this is — discomfort — and Gonsolin isn't forced to undergo another procedure, especially considering he's already had Tommy John once in his career.

In the meantime, the Dodgers now need an arm. Their rotation is completely decimated, and unless the team wants to call up a prospect from Triple-A, then looking toward the trade market might be their best bet. Luckily, longtime Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler might be available for trade, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, even pitching the idea of him returning to LA.

Walker Buehler has struggled in first year with Red Sox

It hasn't been an easy go of things for Buehler in his first year with Boston after nearly a decade with the Dodgers, a tenure that culminated in a World Series ring last year.

This season, Buehler has an ERA of 5.18, a WHIP of 1.44 and just gave up seven runs in two innings against the Yankees on Friday night.

So maybe a change of scenery — or a change back to scenery Buehler is familiar with — would do some good.

How many Dodgers pitchers are currently on the IL?

It feels like all of them. Gonsolin makes fourteen Dodgers pitchers currently sidelined with injury — not players. Just pitchers.

This is a nearly unprecedented string of injuries to one position group for a team. Did Los Angeles use all of its good karma to win a World Series and is now being punished for some reason? It kind of feels that way.

When healthy, the Dodgers boast a top-of-the-line rotation. Even with the catastrophic injury luck, they're still good enough to compete. But this is just egregious.