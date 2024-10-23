Celebrating life of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, and how MLB will honor him
On Tuesday, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died at the age of 63.
As the Dodgers are set to face the New York Yankees in the World Series on Friday, the baseball world is mourning yet again, following the passing of Pete Rose a month earlier.
In a statement released by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, he outlined Valenzuela's legacy and what the league intends to do to honor the beloved left-hander.
“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodger left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomania.’
“His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger, and a World Series Champion.
“Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country.
“As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.
“We will honor Fernando’s memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando’s family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico.”
There was a monumentalized dimension to the phenomenon that was Fernando Valenzuela.
MLB World mourns the loss of Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela
He emerged at a time that was just right for the Dodgers. They were in the midst of a solid postseason run as a team clamoring for a title. They were dispatched in 1977 and 1978 by the Yankees in the World Series.
In 1981, the 20-year-old from Navojoa, Mexico was called to pitch on opening day by manager Tommy Lasorda after Jerry Reuss was injured the day before his scheduled start. Valenzuela blew everyone away with a 2-0 shutout over the Houston Astros. He would go on to win his first eight games with an ERA of 0.50 and five shutouts.
Thus Fernandomania was born. Every time he pitched, whether at home or on the road, the game was sold out.
His image as a pudgy lovable Mexican pitcher captured the hearts of many fans, Mexican and Latino fans in particular.
The Chavez Ravine neighborhood where Dodgers Stadium is located used to be a Mexican American neighborhood. When developers broke ground on the site in 1959 at the behest of owner Walter O’Malley, residents were forcibly relocated.
After the stadium opened in 1962, Latino fans largely stayed away for years, as they still held a bitterness to what had occurred.
When Fernandomania swept through, fans on either side of the border became instant Dodger fans.
In his rookie season, Valenzuela became the first player in MLB history to win both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards in the same year. Ironically, he pitched in his first World Series that year against the Yankees and threw a complete game in Game 3 as the Dodgers would go on to win in six games.
He would play 10 seasons for the Dodgers (1980-90). Later he had stints with the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring in 1997.
Valenzuela would go on to be a Dodgers broadcaster for the Spanish Language feed of SportsNet La. He also coached Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic 2006, 2009, 2013, and 2017.
Though he never made the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, he is a 2014 honoree of the Mexican Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in Monterrey. In August 2013, his No. 34 was retired by the Dodgers.
Dodgers CEO and team president Stan Kasten released a statement after his passing.
“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” Kasten said. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes.
“He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”