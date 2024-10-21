Dodgers radio call of final NLCS out would make you think their payroll isn't patently absurd
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back to the World Series for the first time since 2020, which happens to be the year they last won the championship. For the Dodgers, they have been the notorious big spenders in the offseason, showing the willingness to bring in the top players to help them win a championship.
This past offseason alone, the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million, heavily-deferred contract, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 10-year, $325 million deal, and Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million contract. Not to mention, they also traded for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. These players were being added to the same roster that included Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman! The expectation was World Series or bust throughout this season.
On Sunday night, the Dodgers clinched the NL pennant with a 10-5 win over the New York Mets. With that, they will now face the New York Yankees, another big payroll team, in the World Series.
Take a listen to the call by Dodgers radio announcer Stephen Nelson.
Dodgers rivals won't like radio call of team clinching NL pennant
Even though the Dodgers won the NLCS in six games, they outscored the Mets 40-26. All four of the Dodgers' wins over the Mets were decisive blowouts. Not exactly an underdog effort by the Dodgers, who were expected to make a deep run in the postsesaon.
However, there were doubts if they could. Let's not forget that this was a team that was haunted by disappointing playoff exits in recent years, even after acquiring the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. Not to mention, their starting rotation is battered by injuries, with Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, and Gavin Stone all sidelined.
The Dodgers were on the brink of postseason elimination in the NLDS by the rival San Diego Padres, but overcame it with dominant pitching in Games 4 and 5 to advance. That momentum carried over into the NLCS.
Now, the Dodgers will face the Yankees in what can be considered a dream matchup and one that you'd have to believe MLB was rooting for all year long. Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman vs. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton? It's a battle of two juggernauts, even though the Yankees have their flaws like the Dodgers.
We'll see if the Dodgers can beat the Yankees to win their eighth World Series title. While Dodgers and Yankees fanbases are celebrating this matchup, one has to wonder if other fanbases will even watch.