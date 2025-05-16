Dodgers roster move proves they’re done pretending James Outman is part of the future

After a "slow" start, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back atop the National League standings at 29-15. That is despite several rotation injuries that would crush most teams. Shohei Ohtani is once again on the MVP track, while Freddie Freeman is on a similarly prolific heater. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, meanwhile, is unlocking his stardom in real time.

You won't be blamed for not caring what happens on the margins of this Dodgers roster, but that is precisely what makes L.A. such an exemplary organization. It's not all free agent paydays and splashy trades. The Dodgers also have a top farm system.

Their No. 1 prospect (and MLB's No. 15 prospect), Dalton Rushing, was recently called up at 24 years old. He made a strong impression in his debut, contributing two hits, a walk and three runs in L.A.'s dominant 19-2 win over the Athletics on Thursday.

While Rushing is traditionally a catcher — and he spent his debut behind home plate in place of a resting Will Smith — the Dodgers can't keep their top prospect confined to a backup role forever. That puts James Outman's job in jeopardy.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing call-up puts immense pressure on the underperforming James Outman

In addition to his primary duties as catcher, Rushing has experience in the outfield. As for Outman, he has been Los Angeles' least effective hitter this season — at least in the regular lineup — with a .679 OPS. At 28 years old, he is running out of time to deliver on his promise as an everyday centerfielder. Eventually, it will behoove the Dodgers to look in a new direction.

Rushing will probably spend a while as Smith's backup before Dave Roberts rocks the boat, however. While Dodgers fans certainly do not want Rushing stuck in a backup gig for long, Roberts has thus far refused to entertain a move to the outfield for the uber-talented lefty. He expects Rushing to back up Smith twice per week at catcher and function as the occasional pinch hit option... for now.

That is great news for Outman, but the MLB season is long, and Rushing's debut was a sign of how much pressure he can put on his teammates and the coaching staff right from the jump. Thursday's blowout of the A's was a slugfest for everyone involved, but Rushing was extremely productive in his limited exposure with Triple-A Oklahoma City beforehand.

If he continues to churn out hits, whether it's in clutch pinch-hit spots or in his biweekly starts at catcher, it's only a matter of time until Roberts seriously considers supplanting Outman with Rushing in the outfield.

Frankly, it's the only logical path forward. The Dodgers only have so much space in the lineup for up-and-comers right now. Smith is under contract through 2033 as one of the very best catchers in MLB. Unless the Dodgers decide to trade him (or trade Rushing), something has to give. Los Angeles cannot afford to keep its most promising prospect stuck in lineup limbo for the next decade. It probably can't afford to keep him as a backup for the rest of this season.

Outman has lost his swagger at the plate. The production simply is not there right now. Los Angeles is built to weather the storm of a couple duds at the end of the lineup, but if there's room for an upgrade, Roberts ought to make it. Los Angeles still faces stiff competition in the National League and Rushing could quickly emerge as their secret weapon.