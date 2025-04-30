Dodgers rotation steadied by Tony Gonsolin’s impressive debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been bitten very hard by the injury bug, particularly on the starting pitching front. Tyler Glasnow just joined Blake Snell, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, and Emmet Sheehan on the Injured List, leaving Los Angeles incredibly thin when it came to starters. Fortunately, Tony Gonsolin's first MLB start since August of 2023 gave the Dodgers everything they could've asked for.

Facing off against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Gonsolin is through three runs on six hits while striking out nine batters without issuing a walk across six innings of work. He needed just 77 pitches to complete this strong outing.

Tony Gonsolin is through 6 innings of his first start of the Dodgers 2025 season:



Give the CatMan a grade! pic.twitter.com/5vXC4G0xte — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 30, 2025

Getting a quality start from Gonsolin in his first start back from Tommy John Surgery was everything that Dodgers fans could've possibly asked for, and should get the organization excited about what's to come.

Tony Gonsolin gives Dodgers rotation the depth it desperately needed

