Dodgers somehow might not be done with World Series hero reunion on the table
By Austin Owens
The Los Angeles Dodgers have slowly built a super team. This offseason alone, the Dodgers have signed Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez, Hyeseong Kim, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. Every aspect of the already dangerous reigning World Series champs has improved.
The star-studded list of names mentioned above joins a lineup with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani to become the most feared team in the big leagues. One would think that the Dodgers have no room left for anyone regardless of their position.
But it sounds like a reunion of a fan favorite very well could be in store for the Dodgers.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Kiké Hernandez could return to Dodgers
Enrique (Kiké) Hernandez is a name that Los Angeles Dodgers fans know very well. Eight of his 11 seasons as a professional player has been with the Dodgers. While 2024 was a down year for the utility man, he has created some fond memories with Los Angeles.
Hernandez was a part of two World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and just a season ago in 2024. While Hernandez only hit .229 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 126 games during the regular season, he seems to always give his team a boost in the postseason. In 86 career playoff games, Hernandez is a .278 hitter with 15 homers and 35 RBIs.
Given the contributions that Hernandez has proved he can provide when games mean the most, the Dodgers are completely open to bringing him back in 2025. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said "the door remains open" when discussing the potential of Hernandez staying with the Dodgers.
2025 would be Hernandez' 12th MLB season and his salary would likely be minimal (then again, it is the Dodgers we are talking about here). However, Hernandez would most likely have to face the fact that he may get less playing time than he is used to seeing but could play a vital role by providing the Dodgers with depth.
Keeping Hernandez on the roster would be a luxury for manager Dave Roberts if he is faced with injuries or someone needs a day off. Hernandez can play practically any position and hit anywhere in the lineup.