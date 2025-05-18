Dodgers ruthlessly dropped fan favorite just before career milestone

Chris Taylor will forever be beloved by Los Angeles Dodgers fans. He went from a player who hadn't established himself as an MLB player to an All-Star, an NLCS MVP, and a two-time World Series winner, all while wearing Dodger blue. He even hit a memorable postseason home run back in 2021. Despite all that he accomplished as a member of the Dodgers, the team has reportedly DFA'd him on Sunday, and has done so right before he reached 10 years of service time.

Completing 10 years in the majors is a goal every MLB player ultimately has. That achievement not only gives a player full no-trade protection (assuming five consecutive years have been played on the same team that they're currently on), but it also gives them a lifetime pension payout.

While disappointing to see Taylor go, this was ultimately a move that this Dodgers team, which is trying to win back-to-back World Series titles, had to go through with, much like the Austin Barnes DFA days ago.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Dodgers put winning above fan favorites with recent roster moves

In an ideal world, the Dodgers would've kept Barnes, their longest-tenured position player, at least through this season. The fact that he had a .518 OPS this season and that their top prospect, Dalton Rushing, was crushing the ball in Triple-A was too much for them to ignore, though. The Dodgers also would've loved to have kept Taylor, their longest-tenured position player after Barnes' departure, but the fact that Tommy Edman was coming back from the IL and that Hyeseong Kim has gotten off to a strong start to his MLB career was too much for them to ignore.

Taylor was once a key contributor for the Dodgers, but he had a .684 OPS in three seasons following his All-Star campaign, and he had gotten off to a rough start to this season. Taylor was just 7-for-35 (.200 BA) with two extra-base hits (both doubles) this season.

Taylor has some speed and can play a multitude of positions, but he hasn't hit enough in recent years to warrant a roster spot on a team trying to win the World Series. The fact that he had just 35 at-bats in a month and a half of this season shows what the Dodgers think of his playing ability right now.

Again, it stings to get rid of a player like Taylor, who has done so much in a Dodgers uniform, but he was not going to help the Dodgers win the World Series. Hopefully, another team gives him a chance to achieve that 10-year milestone. Given his track record and the versatility he offers, Taylor will presumably find a suitor.