Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball is selling for more than his 2024 salary
By Scott Rogust
To say that this was a memorable year for Shohei Ohtani is an understatement. After signing a record-breaking deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he played his way to becoming the NL MVP favorite and is now set to compete in his first World Series, all in his first year with the team.
Regarding the NL MVP award, Ohtani basically clinched it by recording his 50th home run and 50th stolen base in a game against the Miami Marlins back on Sept. 19. This was the first time a player ever accomplished this feat in MLB history. But Ohtani's 50th home run ball isn't in his or MLB's possession. Instead, it was with the fan who caught it at loanDepot Park in Miami. Well now, the baseball is in someone else's possession.
According to Goldin Auctions, Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball officially sold for $4.3 million, which includes a buyer's premium. This is officially the most expensive home run baseball of all-time, beating Mark McGwire's 70th home run baseball from the 1998 season, which sold for $3 million.
Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball sells for $4.3 million at auction
Ohtani accomplished this feat in a game against the Marlins in which he went six-for-six at the plate, which included three home runs and 10 RBI. The fan who caught the baseball opted to leave with it and put it up for auction.
For those unaware, the baseball sold for double Ohtani's salary in 2024. This winter, Ohtani notably signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. While the contract was gigantic, $680 million of the contract was heavily deferred until after the 2033 season, where he would get $68 million per year until 2043. So, the contract is worth $20 million over 10 years while he plays.
With this move by Ohtani, it allowed the Dodgers to spend more money to field a contending team. They responded by signing pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million deal.
The moves paid off for the Dodgers, as they were able to get past a tough field in the postseason by defeating the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLDS and the New York Mets in six games in the NLCS. Now, they are set to face the Yankees in the World Series, with a chance to win their first title since 2020. But they will have to get past the Yankees, who boast superstars of their own in Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Giancarlo Stanton.