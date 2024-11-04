Dodgers to get another Shohei Ohtani-sized free agency break thanks to Roki Sasaki
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last winter, two superstars who once headlined the NPB in Japan. This winter, they could add another young Japanese hurler in Roki Sasaki.
Unlike Ohtani and Yamamoto, Sasaki has yet to develop into the best version of himself. Sure, Sasaki's fastball is electric – clocked at 102 MPH by some scouts – but he's also struggled with pitch location and is just 23 years old.
Because of his age, Sasaki has multiple options. He's young enough to remain with Chiba Lotte Marines in NPB, or he could receive his wish and be posted to MLB. If Sasaki is lucky enough to receive the latter option, he won't sign a loaded contract like Yamamoto or Ohtani. Rather, his deal would look a lot of Shohei's first deal, which he signed with the Angels. The current CBA will classify Sasaki as an amateur, meaning his contract could top around $7.56 million. Sasaki would receive a signing bonus in the $11 million range, per MLB Trade Rumors.
Roki Sasaki takes another step towards leaving NPB, signing with Dodgers
Sasaki has a lot to gain by waiting until he's 25 years old to sign in MLB. Much like Yamamoto, Sasaki would then not be declared an amateur, and could sign for a loaded deal. However, Sasaki is impatient, and wants to play in the same league as his Japanese counterparts right away.
Per Francys Romero, Chiba Lotte Marines offered Sasaki a contract this week, which he turned down. It's unclear what the next step in this saga will be, but it's clear where Sasaki leans. He'd much rather play in MLB, which he considers the highest level of competition.
Would Roki Sasaki play for the Los Angeles Dodgers?
The Dodgers would love to upgrade their starting rotation this winter. While they have plenty of options to do just that – including potentially letting Ohtani pitch next season – Sasaki would make a lot of sense. Heck, they already have an in, as Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki played on the same World Baseball Classic team.
Add in that Sasaki could be had for relatively cheap, and this looks to be a major break for a Dodgers team that already has an embarrassment of riches. The only thing standing in their way, it would appear, is Chiba Lotte Marines. If they stand firm and decline to post Sasaki, then the Dodgers hands are tied.
We can only hope.