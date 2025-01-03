Dodgers next offseason splash could be Shohei Ohtani’s biggest kryptonite
Soon after winning the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers went out and signed one of the best free agents available, agreeing to terms on a five-year deal with two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.
The Dodgers added one of the best starting pitchers in the sport to a rotation that already consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Bobby Miller. Oh yeah, Shohei Ohtani is healthy, too.
Roughly one month after signing Snell, the Dodgers re-signed Teoscar Hernandez, reuniting with one of the most important players from their World Series run. Hernandez proved to be a perfect fit in the middle of Los Angeles' order and is sure to be a difference maker for the next three years.
As if signing players like Snell and Hernandez wasn't enough, the Dodgers could look to make another splash according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. One player Morosi links to the Dodgers is a reliever they and Ohtani are awfully familiar with: Tanner Scott.
Dodgers could look to lure Shohei Ohtani's biggest kryptonite to Los Angeles
Shohei Ohtani is, pretty clearly, the best baseball player on the planet. His ability to hit and pitch at an elite level is special as is, but the fact that Ohtani won the National League's MVP award as strictly a DH this past season speaks to how special of a hitter he is.
As great of a hitter as Ohtani is, there is one pitcher he has not solved — Tanner Scott. Ohtani got to face Scott four times in Los Angeles' NLDS meeting with the San Diego Padres but struck out all four times. He has gone 1-for-13 against Scott with seven strikeouts overall. He has reached base just twice in 14 plate appearances in his career against the southpaw.
Ohtani should not be embarrassed by his lack of success against Scott. Most of the league has struggled against him, particularly lately. Scott had a 1.75 ERA in 72 appearances this past season. He had a 2.31 ERA in 74 appearances in 2023.
Over the last two seasons, Scott ranks third among qualified relievers in appearances (146), fourth in innings pitched (150), and fourth in ERA (2.04). He takes the ball often, can go more than an inning if he has to, and has been one of the most effective relievers in the game.
Los Angeles' deep bullpen is one of the biggest reasons why they were able to win the World Series. Scott joining this unit which already consists of Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Alex Vesia would be unfair, and yet, it's absolutely plausible to predict that outcome. The Dodgers have never been shy when it comes to spending for elite talent, and Scott is as good as it gets coming out of the bullpen. Just ask Shohei Ohtani.