Dodgers Teoscar Hernandez waiting game could come back to haunt them
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series thanks in large part to major free agency additions like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but what Teoscar Hernandez brought to the table should not be ignored.
The 32-year-old slashed .272/.339/.501 while setting a career-high with 33 home runs. He put together one of his best seasons, and his 4.3 bWAR would suggest that the 2024 campaign was the best year of his career.
Ever since the World Series concluded, Hernandez made it clear that he wants to remain with the Dodgers. Los Angeles has been linked to him all offseason, and has a clear need in its outfield, yet, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, it sounds as if the Dodgers aren't eager to get him to sign the dotted line right away.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dodgers lack of aggressiveness in Teoscar Hernandez pursuit could cost them chance at reunion
While it's encouraging that the Dodgers have made progress on a deal, nothing is close to finalized. It sounds like the Dodgers are waiting patiently here, and that could end up costing them.
If the Dodgers are in on Juan Soto, then sure, it makes some sense to not be quite as aggressive when it comes to Hernandez, especially considering that they almost certainly won't be signing both players. With that being said, though, how realistic is it that the Dodgers actually sign Soto considering where their rumored offer is?
If the Dodgers aren't considered favorites for Soto, it'd behoove them to get something done with Hernandez. The longer they wait, the more likely it is that Soto comes off the board. Once he comes off the board, at least one of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will turn their attention to him - the second best outfielder on the market - and will raise Hernandez's price in the process.
Admitting Soto is unlikely probably isn't something that the Dodgers want to do when they haven't explicitly been told that they're out, but if waiting for Soto means potentially missing out on Soto and Hernandez, the Dodgers should just re-sign Hernandez - a player who was instrumental for them all season long - before they risk having Hernandez land elsewhere.