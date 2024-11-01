Dodgers winter to-do list: Teoscar Hernandez, Juan Soto and where Los Angeles goes from here
Entering the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were clear World Series favorites.
After an offseason that featured the signings of Shohei Ohtani, Yhoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez, as well as the trade for Tyler Glasnow, how could they not be? The roster already featured Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, as well as future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, and a manager in Dave Roberts who has long been underrated.
On Wednesday, in a thrilling comeback against the New York Yankees in Game 5, the Dodgers won the World Series. Their offense, headlined by Freddie Freeman, crushed Yankees pitching. The bullpen stepped up. The rotation had numerous key contributors, with starting pitcher Walker Buehler recording the final three outs — and possibly wrapping up his Dodgers tenure in the most epic of fashions.
Let’s preview the Dodgers’ offseason.
Dodgers’ free-agent targets
There are not many holes on the Dodgers roster, but addressing the pitching staff — both in the rotation and bullpen -—should be a high priority for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
One potential option could be Nathan Eovaldi if he declines his $20 million player option with the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers have long liked Eovaldi, who could be a veteran presence in a young rotation and should command a multi-year contract on the open market.
Elsewhere, the Dodgers have been linked in reports in recent days to Juan Soto. There are many reasons why it makes sense — the Dodgers love star players and Soto desires to play for a contender — but the star outfielder prefers being close to his family in the Dominican Republic. Besides, it’s unlikely that Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, will accept deferred money in his mega deal. And with a roster filled with contracts with deferred money — Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts — Friedman and the front office figure to be very hesitant to mess with the locker room dynamic.
Will the Dodgers be active in the trade market?
Friedman is one of the most aggressive presidents of baseball operations in baseball and I expect him to continue that this winter, possibly using both trade and free agency to address the pitching staff.
What free agents should the Dodgers keep?
The Dodgers’ free agents include Teoscar Hernandez, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, Joe Kelly and Enrique Hernandez. Miguel Rojas has a $5 million club option while Clayton Kershaw has a $10 million player option and Austin Barnes has a $3.5 million club option.
The priority for the Dodgers will be Hernandez, and there is mutual interest in a reunion. There were no talks during the season but talks will resume shortly after the World Series parade. Buehler and Flaherty, meanwhile, figure to be candidates to return to the rotation while Hernandez has emerged as a key cog in the Dodgers’ clubhouse and would seem to be a real option to re-sign with Los Angeles.