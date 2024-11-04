Dodgers World Series champion throws extra shade at former teammate Jazz Chisholm
By Katie Nash
Miguel Rojas is riding high. Although he only appeared in four postseason games en route to the Los Angeles Dodgers' championship, the team picked up the 35-year-old shortstop's 2025 club option thanks, in large part thanks to his intangible leadership contributions to the team.
His reputation as a veteran clubhouse leader and unofficial captain goes back to his previous team, the Miami Marlins. Yet, one of his former Miami teammates, Jazz Chisholm Jr., has made it very clear that he dislikes Rojas as both a player and person.
"You're not a good captain, you're not a good person," Chisholm Jr. said of Rojas back in March. "You're not even a good athlete at this point."
After the Dodgers beat Chisholm Jr.'s New York Yankees to capture their eighth World Series title, Rojas certainly got he last laugh on the field, but he has taken the opportunity to throw a little extra shade on his social media by liking and reposting an instagram post that featured a tweet about the comments.
In English the tweet says, "Baseball always puts everybody in their place," before referencing the quote. It finishes with, "five months later, the Venezuelan [Rojas] won the World Series against Chisholm's Yankees." For good measure, Rojas added three shushing emojis.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Miguel Rojas continues feud with Jazz Chisholm Jr.
This is not the first time Rojas has responded to these comments. "Whatever you want to say about me as a player, you can have that opinion," Rojas told ESPN when the comments were initially made. "But you saying that I'm a bad person when you don't even know me, that's what kind of bothers me."
Chisholm Jr.'s comments were clearly unprofessional. Airing locker room grievances in the press is rarely a good look, especially when you are attacking a player who is known for his leadership presence and mentoring young players. Rojas responded with professionalism and class.
It is clear that Rojas is very happy in Los Angeles and beloved by his Dodgers teammates. In September, they voted him as the Roy Campanella Award winner which is the team award that goes to the "player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of the late Hall of Fame catcher."
Contrary to Chisholm Jr.'s assertions, Rojas is definitely still good enough of a player to stick around on a World Series roster and popular enough to be voted the Dodgers top leader. Winning the World Series against the player who so flagrantly dissed him must be little extra bonus for Rojas and now he has earned the right to gloat a little.