Does anyone want Davante Adams? Jets and Saints in complete chaos as rumors swirl
It seems like a near certainty that the Las Vegas Raiders will be trading their superstar wide receiver, Davante Adams, over the next couple of weeks. The relationship between him and the team is just far too strained at this point that it doesn't feel like there's any coming back from it. Plus, Adams wants to win before his career is over.
But the market for him isn't as large as you would think, mostly because of the fact that Las Vegas is asking for a second-round pick alongside other draft compensation to acquire him. Most teams won't meet this asking price so that begs the question, does anybody even want Davante Adams?
Does anyone want Davante Adams? Looking at four potential fits for the WR
Yes, teams want him, but they might not want him bad enough to spend what they would need to spend to get him. In fact, there are four teams that stick out above the rest as being great fits for him, with two of those teams having quarterbacks that he's played with before.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have one of the highest octane offenses in football right now, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who looks like more of a superstar than a rookie this season. Daniels has some weapons on offense, but his wide receiver core could be upgraded.
Adding Adams would be a massive upgrade over what they have and he would make a drastic difference for Daniels and the Commanders. But Washington is building a young core for the future. They likely won't be willing to mortgage draft capital like multiple Day 2 picks to acquire Adams. It's a tremendous fit, but unless the Raiders lower their asking price, it's unlikely for now.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver to pair alongside George Pickens. That need became even more apparent on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, when Justin Fields was left with no weapons to use on offense when Pickens was limited in snaps.
Adams has been connected to the Steelers ever since the rumors began swirling that the Raiders could trade him this season. The Steelers were heavily in the market to acquire Brandon Aiyuk and it would make sense for them to be in the market for Adams as well.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints began the season hot but have since cooled off, specifically on offense. Adams first went to the Raiders in order to pair up with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. With Carr in New Orleans now, it would make sense for the Saints to be interested in reuniting the two yet again.
New Orleans already has a veteran offense, so they could be willing to mortgage some of their future to bring the veteran receiver in. After beginning the season 2-0 with two blowout wins, falling to 2-3 will be cause for some change. Adding Adams would be the perfect addition to turn the season around again.
New York Jets
The New York Jets are one of the bigger let downs in football this year. They began the year 2-3 and have now fired their head coach Robert Saleh because of the disappointing start. They need to turn their season around and they need another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, or else he's going to retire without another Super Bowl and the Jets are going to return to the basement of the league.
Pairing up Rodgers with Adams just makes too much sense. It would make less sense if the Jets were 5-0 or 0-5. But they are sitting at 2-3 with the chance to still be competitive, but they need to make changes. They need to go try to acquire Adams or their season is going to go down the drain.