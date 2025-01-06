Does John Mara’s complacency indicate Giants could wait again on QB?
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants (3-14) will be selecting third overall at the 2025 NFL Draft in April but they let the top spot slip from their grasp after a meaningless Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Co-owner John Mara released a statement Monday announcing the organization will retain head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen for the 2025 season despite two consecutive years finishing in the bottom six of the league.
"[We] remain confident in the process Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team," the statement read in part. "We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."
Well, that future and those results may hinge on the upcoming draft and finding a franchise quarterback.
Will John Mara and the Giants pass on a QB again?
To date, draft analysts have only discussed two possible options for passer-needy teams in the first round: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
However, even Sanders' draft stock may be plummeting with experts like NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting teams don't have him listed as first round-worthy. With that kind of bombshell being dropped so early, are the Giants at No. 3 in danger of missing out on a future franchise quarterback?
That would leave only Ward on the board for potentially Tennessee or Cleveland, who pick first and second respectively, to snag. Perhaps at that point Schoen and Mara discuss waiting for the 2026 class and finding a stop-gap veteran to make some sort of progress under center in the meantime.
That could backfire on them but if it turns out there's a quarterback shortage in this year's draft, the team has sort of tied its own hands behind its back by winning a game it didn't need to. It's unfortunately a similar feeling the fanbase went through in 2023 when the team won three consecutive games and fell out of position to draft promising rookie products Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. However, New York did get wide receiver phenom Malik Nabers as a consolation prize.
Whichever direction Mara and Schoen decide to go, the decision will have a lasting impact on the franchise for years to come.