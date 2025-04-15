Does Malachi Smith lift UConn back into national championship conversation?

Following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are diligently replenishing the troops. They're eager to prove their second-round exit in this year's NCAA tournament was an aberration and return to their winning ways. And apparently, former Dayton transfer combo guard Malachi Smith factors into the equation, given his recent commitment to the blue-blood program.

Smith projects for a sizable backcourt role for UConn, especially considering the team lost Hassan Diarra to graduation and Isaiah Abraham transferred to Georgetown. But after four seasons of mid-major play in the A-10, is he a legitimate difference-maker for Hurley's Huskies? And does his arrival make them a bonafide threat to reclaim national supremacy?

Does Malachi Smith make UConn a national championship contender again?

In a vacuum, no, Smith doesn't single-handedly make UConn a threat to secure their third title in four years. But from a bird's-eye view, he's a strong addition and figures to be a vital piece of the puzzle for a reinvigorated Huskies squad. His presence stabilizes Hurley's backcourt, bringing much-needed experience to a group welcoming McDonald’s All-Americans Braylon Mullins and Darius Adams to campus next year.

Between Smith and ex-Georgia star Silas Demary Jr., UConn brought in two savvy upperclassmen who can shoot and handle playmaking duties this offseason. They form a tantalizing threesome with rising junior Solomon Ball, a rapidly ascending two-way contributor for Hurley. Their skill sets and veteran leadership can help maximize Mullins and Adams' talent.

Moreover, standout wing Alex Karaban has reportedly left the door open ($) to spurn the NBA draft for the Huskies one more time. If he opts to stay in school for one final ride, UConn is cooking with fish grease. His floor spacing, positional versatility and defensive ability would put them over the top and solidify their status on the shortlist of title contenders.

Moreover, UConn is set to integrate a third McDonald's All-American in addition to Mullins and Adams: center Eric Reibe. He gives the Huskies a 7-foot stretch five and a solid screener and facilitator who can operate as an offensive hub. In other words, Hurley has put together a stacked recruiting class, plus landing Smith (and Demary).