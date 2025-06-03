Does Mike McDaniel deserve to be on the hot seat?

When the Miami Dolphins hired him in in 2022, Mike McDaniel was considered a perfect fit to develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, drafted No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Three seasons later, the Dolphins have shown statistical improvement but remain winless in the playoffs. As the 2025 season looms, McDaniel’s seat is undeniably warming.

McDaniel has brought innovation, energy, offensive firepower, and a back-to-back playoff appearances. That's something this franchise hadn’t achieved in over two decades. However, both postseason runs ended abruptly. In a league where success is ultimately measured in January, zero playoff victories is a glaring blemish on his resume.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins are at their worst in the exact wrong moments

Two things are holding back the Dolphins under McDaniel. One is their porous record against teams with a winning record. They are 3-15 in his three seasons, and two of those wins came in his first season. That means the Dolphins are 1-15 in the last 16 games against plus-.500 teams.

The other thing is Miami's tendency to sputter late in the season. In his first year, the Dolphins were 8-3 before stumbling to a 1-5 finish in the last six games. In 2023, they were 9-3 before finishing 2-3 in the last five games.

The Dolphins aren't doing McDaniel many favors this offseason

This offseason has also been very tumultuous for the Dolphins, which does not help with their stability. Both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been the subject of a trade rumors this entire offseason. And their starting left tackle, Terrion Armstead, announced his retirement two months ago. That is terrible news for Tagovailoa, who has a history of concussions dating back to his days in Alabama.

If anything, general manager Chris Grier deserves equal blame for some of the personnel decisions he has made, too. While McDaniel has shown enough promise to warrant patience, the clock is ticking. Both division rivals, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, have made significant strides this offseason. The competition will be much stiffer.

If the Dolphins once again fall short in the playoffs or worse, miss them for the second consecutive season, McDaniel’s job security should quickly evaporate. Regardless of roster stability and questionable personnel decisions, the buck stops with the head coach. He needs to prove he can win the big games or make way for someone who can.