Does Nelly Korda need a victory at the JM Eagle to re-establish dominance?

After her record-breaking 2024 season, the sky seemed to be the limit for Nelly Korda. However, thus far in 2025, she has yet to earn a victory despite having seven a season ago. This weekend, she looks to break the winless streak on the LPGA Tour at the JM Eagle Championship.

She currently is not the favorite to win the JM Eagle. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jeeno Thiktul is at +650 to take it home on Sunday. In comparison, Korda is at +850. Thitktul, the reigning CME Group Championship winner, is currently in third place in the Race to the CME Globe. She is behind Angel Yin and A Lim Kim.

Korda is currently standing at 13th place in the Race to CME Globe standing in the early parts of 2025. She has only played in four tournaments this year, though, and chose to sit out of the Asian swing in early parts of the winter.

It seemed that Korda would pick up where she left off last season. In her first two tournaments, she had two top 10s, including a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Tournament of Vacations. Since then, she failed to secure a top 10 in March at the Ford Championship, finishing in a tie for 22nd.

Nelly Korda searching to recapture dominance on LPGA Tour

She was eliminated from the group play stage of the T-Mobile Match Play after losing to Ariya Jutanugarn on Friday. She failed to defend the title she had won a year ago. It was her first missed cut of the season, although the rules are applied differently in match play.

Now she look to reclaim her 2024 magic at the JM Eagle this weekend. Ironically, it was a tournament she missed last season as she withdrew prior to the event.

She is set to be paired with Hannah Green and Madelene Sagstrom as the tournament and weekend kick off. It will be important for her to either win this weekend or get into the top 10 as the year's first major, the Chevron Championship, is just one week away.

Korda will look to defend her championship at the first major of the year and will need to get back her momentum as both the number one golfer and the odds-on favorite.

She still ranks high in most statistical categories, but for a player with the stature of Korda, it is all about top-10s and wins on tour. This weekend will be a huge moment for her at the heart of the LPGA Tour season.