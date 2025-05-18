Dolphins have already spotted a glaring problem with rookie 

After two consecutive postseason appearances, the Miami Dolphins took a step in the wrong direction. Miami finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record, marking head coach Mike McDaniel’s first losing season and first season without a playoff appearance.

The Dolphins made an effort this offseason to improve their physicality in the trenches, and they inched closer to a postseason return by selecting Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While his enthusiasm is likely appreciated, Grant’s eagerness to make an impact has led to some early hiccups. Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and defensive line coach Austin Clark had to warn Grant to slow down during rookie minicamp, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“Yeah, I'm for sure going to put my foot down and you know show people what I'm about,” Grant said. “What coach (Mike) McDaniel was talking about is there's a right way to practice and right way to do things to not get hurt.”

Although Grant is eager to impress now, there have been questions about his work ethic. Scouting reports suggested that his weight can rise in the offseason and his conditioning would need to be monitored.

Two anonymous coaches told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that they had questions about Grant’s motor and stamina. A Power 4 conference line coach said Grant “took plays off” and “didn’t always play through blocks,” while a Big Ten offensive line coach said “it looks like he wore down” at times. Grant has found a mentor to follow in veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler, which should help keep him motivated, but his commitment over the years will be something to monitor.

Under Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Grant lined up as both a three-technique and nose tackle. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle can dominate two-gap techniques and occupy double teams as an anchor for the defensive front.

Grant possesses athleticism and power, but his skillset is unrefined and he wasn’t able to consistently push the pocket and generate tackles. A second-team all-Big Ten selection, Grant started 12 games in his final collegiate season and finished with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Weaver’s 3-4 defensive scheme in Miami has similarities to Michigan’s defense, so the transition shouldn’t be too difficult for Grant. He’ll likely be deployed as a run-stopper on Miami’s defensive front alongside Sieler and defensive tackle Benito Jones. The Dolphins will likely build their defense around that front, especially after the departure of safety Jevon Holland and the impending trade of All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.