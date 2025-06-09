Dolphins can’t afford to wait on Jalen Ramsey trade any longer

One transaction can change everything. With the Green Bay Packers deciding to move on from Jaire Alexander, this puts even more pressure on the Miami Dolphins to find a new place for Jalen Ramsey to play. Green Bay opted to cut ties with Alexander over money and injury concerns. He is not free to sign with any team his heart desires. As for Ramsey, he is still under contract with the Dolphins now.

This is not that hard to figure out, folks. Miami had to bide its time for the potential dead-cap hit to come down on Ramsey, but the fact he is still a member of this team is only costing the Dolphins in the end. It is because Alexander is not going to cost the next team he goes to a draft pick, which is exactly the case with any potential trade partner for Miami. I fear the Dolphins missed the boat here.

Ramsey's name had been tied to NFL trade rumors throughout most of the offseason, up and through the 2025 NFL Draft. Obviously, the timing was not right for the Dolphins to part ways with him. My big question in all this is if both parties want to go their separate ways, why has it taken so long? It just goes to show that there may be more dysfunction in the building down in Miami than we even realize.

Now that Alexander is available to be had by anyone, it has undeniably shrank Ramsey's market a bit.

Who will end up on a new team first: Jaire Alexander or Jalen Ramsey?

I think the big thing to consider here is to what degree did Alexander and his camp know this transaction was potentially coming. If they did, then I would venture to guess Alexander has a few visits lined up with potential suitors. It may not be right away, but there is some momentum to getting him on a new team before training camp, whereas we still seem to be stuck in neutral with Ramsey.

What I have learned in my years following on with and covering the NFL is things can happen in an instant. It would not shock me if Ramsey was traded to a new team tomorrow. It is unlikely, but that is the nature of the beast for NFL players and us covering this league. What I would have great concerns about is the rapidly declining leverage both parties in Ramsey and the Dolphins seems to be losing.

A crashing sense of urgency would be great. Then again, a deadline is what makes deals happen. All I know is it does not seem like he is going to play another down for the Dolphins. It serves them to find the right trade partner. I think teams in need of help in the defensive backfield would be willing to kick the tires on both players. Since Alexander seems to have the momentum, he is the one to sign first.

In the meantime, we must sit back, wait for what is to come and then react accordingly to said move.