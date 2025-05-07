Dolphins defensive star gives blunt response to Jalen Ramsey trade rumors

As the Miami Dolphins begin preparations for the upcoming 2025 season, veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler spoke with reporters about the lingering uncertainty surrounding star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"Jalen Ramsey is a great player," Sieler said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "I mean, obviously everyone knows that. What he's done on the field these last years has been nothing but amazing, but that's not my decision, that's not my realm. I don't know what happened there."

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters in early April that the team would explore potential trade options for the three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback. Although the decision to part ways has been described as mutual, the exact details of the rift remain shrouded in mystery. Based on Sieler’s comments, Ramsey’s teammates may not know exactly what happened either.

Jalen Ramsey’s teammates not sure what caused his rift with Dolphins

"I know that I look forward to the best for both parties," Sieler said. "I mean the Dolphins and Jalen. I hope that he ends up where he is going to be able to best serve his abilities. And the Dolphins are going to be able to do what we're able to do at the best of our abilities from this whole thing."

There has been plenty of tension in Miami over the past few seasons. The defense was reportedly unhappy with former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who transformed the Philadelphia Eagles defense and led them to a Super Bowl championship. Losing also typically leads to plenty of unhappiness, and Miami has been on a downward trajectory.

Miami was expected to finalize a deal to trade Ramsey before the 2025 NFL Draft in order to acquire draft capital that could be used to bolster their roster, but a deal never materialized. The 2025 draft came and went without a trade, and Ramsey remains stuck in South Beach.

The plan may have always been to trade Ramsey after the draft. A trade prior to June would have left the Dolphins with $29.2 million in dead money on their 2025 salary cap, per Spotrac. By trading Ramsey with a post-June 1 designation, Miami would only take a dead salary cap hit of $10.7 million. Ultimately, it would be wise for Miami to move on sooner rather than later.

The Dolphins also released veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller this offseason, leaving the Dolphins with a young, unheralded secondary. Miami’s projected starters are cornerbacks Kader Kohou, Storm Duck and Cam Smith. They also selected Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.