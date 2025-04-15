Dolphins GM sets outlandish Tyreek Hill trade asking price

The Miami Dolphins are looking to rebound after missing the playoffs for the first time since Mike McDaniel took over as head coach in 2022. This offseason, there were no major moves like Dolphins fans were used to in recent years, but there was uncertainty involving wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The wide receiver notably said he was open to leaving the Dolphins after losing their regular season finale against the New York Jets. Hill then apologized for that and recommitted with the team. But then, more vague social media posts from Hill hinted that he wanted off the team...again.

On Tuesday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed Hill's status with the team after announcing they were preparing to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Grier said, via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, they were not trying to trade Hill, but noted that they would consider it if a team was willing to offer two first-round picks.

With the #Dolphins planning to move on from Jalen Ramsey, could Tyreek Hill also be traded?



GM Chris Grier: "That is not anything that we're pursuing. Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, we'll consider it." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2025

Expect Hill to be on the Dolphins next season, especially on that asking price.

Hill is set to enter the second year of his three-year, $90 million contract. He currently accounts for $27.8 million against the salary cap in 2025. In 2026, $11 million of Hill's $29.9 million base salary will be fully guaranteed on the third day of that league year. So, it is a pricey contract.

The Dolphins acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2022 in exchange for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a fourth round pick in 2022, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023. Hill had been a consistent performer in the Dolphins offense, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

Hill is coming off of a 2024 campaign where he recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns on 123 targets. Those targets came from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Huntley, and Skylar Thompson.

Grier's asking price doesn't mean he's looking to trade Hill, but it does essentially rule it out.