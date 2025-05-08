Dolphins just dropped a polarizing special teams vet after five seasons

NFL minicamp is upon us. As the Miami Dolphins welcome a slew of new rookies to south beach, some familiar faces must also hit the road. For Miami, this includes longtime long snapper Blake Ferguson, who has played for the Dolphins for five years. Ferguson is also brothers with Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson. He will likely have a new home soon given his service time and demand at the position.

Blake's tenure in Miami wasn't completely smooth, however. Ferguson was well-known for voicing his conservative views on social media. While that's well within his right as an American citizen, it didn't sit well with some Dolphins fans who would rather him focus on his on-field responsibilities.

"I've always been a guy that is going to stand up for what I believe in," Ferguson told Dolphins teammates last season. "That's how I was raised. Things that have to do with my faith and my, you know, just ethical beliefs. I'm gonna speak up where I see necessary and you know, if I get feedback from that positively or negatively I don't really care."

Ferguson is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Who will replace Blake Ferguson as Dolphins long snapper?

There is currently no player listed behind Ferguson, which speaks to his value on the Dolphins roster. With that in mind, it's unclear why Miami let him go in the first place. For better or worse, Miami will need to find a suitable replacement. The Dolphins did not draft a new special teams ace, either. This isn't the first time Ferguson has been released, as he agreed to a one-day cut back in 2024 for salary reasons.

"I pride myself as a team guy," Ferguson said at the time. "I'm always going to put the team first. As it comes down to different roster moves that the team has to make in order to make things work, I understand that there's limited spots and so I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win."

Given his previous experience in this position, there is always a chance Ferguson is brought back into the fold if Miami fails to find another suitable long snapper. He was ill for much of the 2024 season, and had a rough end to the season which he described as "not some of his best work."

Expect Ferguson to catch on somewhere, even if it's not Miami.