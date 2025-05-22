Dolphins keep doubling down on veteran player fans can’t trust

When the Miami Dolphins re-signed offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg in March, the decision was met with great dismay.

Eichenberg, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has spent time at nearly every position across the offensive line. Although he’s started 52 of 60 career games, his performance has left a lot to be desired. In 14 starts at right guard last season, Eichenberg was among the two lowest-rated guards in the league. The 27-year-old allowed two sacks, three quarterback hits and 29 total pressures to go along with nine penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite his struggles, Miami’s coaching isn’t ready to give up on Eichenberg just yet. Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry has been a supporter of Eichenberg, and he defended the signing during Miami’s offseason workouts on Wednesday.

"He's a glue in the room,” Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry said of Eichenberg, per Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart. “Does an unbelievable job with the whole room. Doing an unbelievable job with younger players. He's a leader by nature in terms of how to do the standard of work. He can play a lot of different positions, has multiplicity, and I think that's very important."

Eichenberg’s versatility and familiarity with coach Mike McDaniel’s wide zone run scheme played a significant role in his return. While there may have been better offensive linemen available in free agency, they may not have found the same success in Miami’s scheme.

Although he’s back on the roster, Eichenberg will have a tougher time working his way onto the field during the upcoming season. The Dolphins signed former Pittsburgh Steelers guard James Daniels in free agency and selected Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Both of those new additions should compete for a starting role in training camp, especially since Miami lost left guard Robert Jones in free agency. The Dolphins could still potentially bring back left guard Isaiah Wynn. Still, Daniels is working his way back from a torn Achilles, and Savaiinaea is an unproven commodity, so Eichenberg provides the team with a valuable insurance policy and brings plenty of advantages in a backup role. His leadership ability should help nurture the young rookie guard who will likely replace him in the starting lineup.

Eichenberg’s versatility to play across the offensive line will also provide the Dolphins with flexibility to carry fewer backup offensive linemen on their active game-day roster, which allows for added depth and rotation elsewhere.