Dolphins might be forced to dump Tyreek Hill thanks to Tua Tagovailoa's contract
The Dolphins front office knew they'd have to make roster changes once quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's new contract kicked in — after all, this is the offseason where the bill becomes due for Miami.
Tagavailoa's cap hit will skyrocket from $9.5 million this season to $39.5 million in 2025. That means general manager Chris Grier and his staff will need to find approximately $30 million of savings elsewhere on the roster to accommodate their increased cost at quarterback.
Another complicating factor for the Dolphins is that they already project to be $2.6 million over next year's cap without adding any players via free agency. They can realize some savings by restructuring some deals but it's hard to see how they can generate meaningful cap space without parting with some big salaries.
Tyreek Hill is one big name player who could be cut to realize a big chunk of savings. Parting with the fleet-footed wideout would cost the Dolphins over $15 million in dead cap next season but that still represents significant savings over his projected cap number of just under $30 million.
The Dolphins might need to get creative
Of course, parting with Hill would rob Tagavailoa of one of his most dynamic weapons. Jaylen Waddle would leave the team with another potential No. 1 receiver but he would face increased pressure without Hill's speed on the other side of the formation.
Another option for Miami's front office would be to try to extend Hill's contract at a more palatable annual salary. Committing the kind of money he'll ask for in a new deal to a wide receiver dependent on speed is always a risk. Doing it for a pass-catcher who will be 31 next season could prove to be a bad investment down the line for the Dolphins.
The simple truth is that Miami has missed its chance to take advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie contract. The Dolphins tried to spend big before Tagavailoa commanded a big contract, but it hasn't paid off. Now it's time for the Dolphins to operate like their peers, who also have big-name, expensive quarterbacks. But it might not be easy.