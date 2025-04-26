Dolphins’ QB depth chart gives Quinn Ewers surprising shot at QB1

The Miami Dolphins were in a unique position when they selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. On one hand, they have an established starter. On the other hand, they're one of the few teams where it wouldn't be a huge surprise if their QB1 was ultimately unseated by a Day 3 pick.

In that sense, Ewers may have lucked out by waiting so long to hear his name called.

Ewers was projected as early as a first round pick. Draft prognosticators most often featured him among the top five QBs on the board with a Day 2 projection. He stayed on the board until the very end of Day 3, the 13th quarterback taken.

He'll begin his career as QB3 in Miami, but the opportunity to rise is clear.

Dolphins QB depth chart with Quinn Ewers

Tua Tagovailoa Zach Wilson Quinn Ewers

Tagovailoa signed a new deal last year but he's not untouchable at the top of the Dolphins depth chart. For starters, his injury record is horrendous. He's suffered three diagnosed concussions over the course of two years. He comes into the 2025 season one hard hit away from another lengthy stint in concussion protocol.

No one wants to see a player Wally Pipped, but if I had to predict one NFL team I was certain would need to play their backup quarterback, it would be the Dolphins.

Right now, that means Zach Wilson is one hard hit away from being the starting quarterback in Miami.

But let's be honest, Wilson isn't exactly a trusted backup. He's a bust who started three years in New York, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. He may have more NFL experience, but he's as new to Mike McDaniel's system as Ewers will be.

Ewers played for Steve Sarkisian in college. He's been taught a scheme that should translate fairly naturally to the NFL game.

Of course, there's a reason Ewers slid down the board. At 6-foot-2, he doesn't have prototypical size. He doesn't have a big arm. He can't sling it down the field. And his injury record is concerning.

But he can harness his game intelligence and point-guard-like tendencies into beating out Zach Wilson, who may have all the tools but nothing in between the ears. And if you're the backup in Miami, you better be ready to play.