Dolphins put Shaq Barrett in impossible position after way-too-late release
By Kinnu Singh
Just a few years ago, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was thriving with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the league with 19.5 sacks during the 2019 season, and Tom Brady’s arrival the following year helped Barrett earn his second Super Bowl championship.
The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past two years, but he is attempting to squeeze out any remaining games he has left in his career. Barrett signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason, but he announced his retirement in July, one day before the team began training camp.
Barrett attempted to return from retirement in November, but Miami refused to activate him after he applied for reinstatement. Roughly a month later, the team has cut ties with the two-time Pro Bowler.
Shaq Barrett can only play this season if he clears waivers
Miami waived Barrett on Thursday, and NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has made it clear that the linebacker still wants to play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Hopefully, he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”
Per NFL rules, Barrett would be ineligible to play this season if he is claimed on waivers. If he clears waivers, he would be allowed to play after signing with a team as a free agent.
Barrett played 16 games for the Buccaneers in 2023, but he seemed to lack the explosiveness he had displayed in previous years. Barrett compiled 37.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss from 2019 to 2021, but he finished the 2022 season with three sacks and six tackles for loss in eight games before his injury. In 2023, Barrett notched just 4.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.
Still, Barrett may have enough left in the tank to provide rotational depth for a playoff contender, especially after some time away. His leadership, postseason experience and guidance could prove invaluable for a team with young pass rushers or injuries.