Dolphins' slim playoff chances take massive hit in Week 17 with Tua Tagovailoa injury update
By Lior Lampert
Any chance Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins had of sneaking into the playoffs was officially squandered thanks to one Week 17 injury designation.
Miami downgraded Tagovailoa from questionable to doubtful for the team's upcoming clash with the Cleveland Browns because of a hip malady. Despite logging three limited practices throughout the week, he ostensibly suffered a setback or hasn't demonstrated an ability to play through the ailment. Regardless, even though they're in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race, Miami is erring cautiously with their franchise quarterback.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tagovailoa is "pushing" to get clearance from the Dolphins to suit up, knowing their postseason hopes are on the line. However, assuming Miami protects the signal-caller from himself, backup Tyler Huntley would get the nod in Week 17.
Tagovailoa's status might be a moot point depending on who wins the Cincinnati Bengals-Denver Broncos showdown. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 victory over the hapless New England Patriots made Miami's path to the NFL's annual single-game elimination tournament increasingly difficult. Nevertheless, the one-time Pro Bowler likely being sidelined is a massively deflating blow for the Phins.
After reportedly hurting his hip in Week 15, Tagovailoa took a hit in Miami's ensuing contest against the San Francisco 49ers that re-aggravated the issue. Suddenly, he faces an uphill battle to be ready when the Dolphins travel to Cleveland.
In a corresponding move, the Dolphins elevated Skylar Thompson from their practice squad to the active roster. So, as much as Tagovailoa continues to plead his case, Miami's actions suggest they won't have the southpaw passer under center versus the Browns.
The wheels have completely fallen off the Dolphins scoring unit whenever Tagovailoa hasn't been in the lineup this season. They've averaged 10 points and 159.3 passing yards per game in the four contests without him, compared to 24.1 and 267.9 with him, respectively. With that in mind, it feels safe to say Miami's playoff prospects hinge on whether he's ultimately good to go (if the Broncos lose).