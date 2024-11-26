Dolphins get massive surprise reinforcement for dark-horse playoff push
By Lior Lampert
Not long ago, the Miami Dolphins were 2-6, staring down the barrel of a lost year. Suddenly, they've won three straight games and look like a potentially dangerous team slowly but surely creeping into the AFC playoff picture.
Moreover, recent intel from ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests the Dolphins may be getting stronger sooner rather than later.
Per Schefter, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett applied for immediate reinstatement after previously announcing his retirement from the NFL in July. Notably, the Phins control the veteran's contractual rights, making this a rather massive yet shocking development for the club.
Four months after signing with Miami this past offseason, Barrett elected to hang up the cleats -- or so we thought. After deciding he was "ready to shift [his] full focus to [his] wife and kids," the 32-year-old ostensibly had a change of heart.
His eagerness to return to the gridiron could further propel the Dolphins, regardless of the how or why.
Barrett's presence would bolster the Phins' defensive unit. He'd fortify a front seven that has routinely struggled to generate pressure throughout the 2024 campaign, stabilizing all three levels of the group.
As of this writing, the Dolphins rank 26th in sack percentage (5.59) and sacks per game (1.9). More specifically, their inability to dump the passer from the edges has been apparent, demonstrated by two defensive tackles leading them in this department. Barrett's imminent comeback should help matters.
We last saw Barrett last season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the sack count was down (4.5), Pro Football Focus recognized his efforts with a solid 75.3 overall player grade. But (briefly) riding off into the sunset, he recorded double-digit sacks twice from 2019-21. Over that stretch, the two-time Super Bowl champion ranked fourth in total dumps (37.5). Only a trio of former Defensive Player of the Year winners were ahead of him: T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.
It remains to be seen what Barrett has left in the tank. Furthermore, whether he's in football shape and how quickly he can integrate into Miami's game plan are also part of the equation. But assuming the league approves his request, this is a relatively low-risk move with moderate upside for the Dolphins.