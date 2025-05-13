Dolphins target puts Miami in danger with surprise visit

Eventually, veteran free agent defensive back Rasul Douglas is going to sign with a new team. The former West Virginia star has bounced around the league. He most recently was with the Buffalo Bills. With the 2025 NFL Draft very much in the rearview mirror, Douglas appears to headline whatever wave this is of NFL free agency. He is an ideal piece for any team trying to round out its secondary.

However, a team who seems to be in on him in the Miami Dolphins could not have forecasted Douglas' most recent visit across this giant pond of dirt known as the United States of America. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday Douglas is meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. David Furones of the Sun Sentinel mentioned that Miami is still very much interested in acquiring him.

At this stage of Douglas' career, one would think that he would prioritize going to a winning organization more than anything else. Miami and Seattle have had their moments in recent years, but neither are what I would even remotely consider to be Super Bowl contenders at this juncture. Maybe one last big contract is at the top of the list for what Douglas wants to accomplish in his NFL career?

Douglas will be turning 31 in August, potentially looking to play for his eighth NFL franchise already.

Visit with Seattle for potential Dolphins free agent CB target. https://t.co/NBOQNl5Res — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) May 13, 2025

To this point, Douglas has never lasted anywhere longer than three years at any of his NFL stops.

Miami Dolphins could miss out on Rasul Douglas in his NFL free agency

Amid all of his comings and goings in the NFL, people tend to forget that he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl championship team back in 2017 during his rookie season. Douglas spent his first three seasons with the Birds before catching on with the Green Bay Packers. The other team of note Douglas has played for up to this point is the Dolphins division rival Buffalo.

So what I am getting at is maybe a second Super Bowl ring is not all that important to Douglas. I am sure it is a priority for him, but getting one during one's rookie year certainly takes the pressure off. It can allow for the rest of your career to unfold however it frankly should. I think for pride and future benefits reasons Douglas may prioritize getting to 10 accrued seasons above all else at this point.

Interestingly enough, teams like Miami and Seattle may be able to provide Douglas with exactly what he is looking for. That could be an opportunity to start for two more years, get paid decently, and maybe help this fringe playoff team go as far as it can playing January football. I expect that Douglas will sign sooner rather than later. I am just not so sure that it is going to end up being Miami in the end.

There are a few other notable defensive backs to be had in free agency, but Douglas surely is one.