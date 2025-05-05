Dolphins UDFA signing can speed up Jalen Ramsey trade in camp

The Miami Dolphins are very much in a state of flux as an organization. This feels like it is a critical year for not only head coach Mike McDaniel, general manager Chris Grier, and to some extent, even starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but it remains to be seen if star cornerback Jalen Ramsey even plays another down for the team. He and the Dolphins have expressed interest in parting ways of late.

The big thing Miami has to realize is the Dolphins will not be getting a boat load of compensation coming back their way in a deal involving Ramsey. The former star cornerback out of Florida State probably only fetches a fifth-round pick at this stage of this game. This is because more and more good players are coming into the league, even undrafted players like BJ Adams coming out of UCF.

Adams was a savvy pickup for the Dolphins heading into their latest most critical season of late. If he can play up to his standard like he did in Orlando, that might be enough to provide a replacement level player to potentially free up having Ramsey on the roster. If that is the case, then Miami is probably going to circle the drain in the deep AFC. I do not have them as a playoff team as this point in time.

What you have to remember is players and coaches do not tank, but organizations do have it in them.

BJ Adams may be a solution for Miami Dolphins to move off Jalen Ramsey

Look. Not everyone gets to hear their name be called during the NFL Draft. Adams was not among the 250-plus who were so lucky. Fortunately for him, half of the league is undrafted, meaning there are plenty of opportunities for him to prove he belongs in the NFL. Miami is a team of great intrigue at this stage of the offseason, not just where the Dolphins are, but where they are going as a franchise.

In my estimation, one of two things will happen for them this year. The first, and probably most likely, is that they will bottom out, everyone will get fired and we will try again tomorrow with a whole new cast of characters in South Florida. The other is a team that just finds way to win games anyway. I am actually rooting for the latter because I believe there is enough talent on this roster to be competitive.

Even though Kenneth Grant was my least favorite pick in the first round, I would love for him and the rest of the Dolphins defense to prove me wrong. Not to say that moving on from Ramsey would be addition by subtraction, but I have a feeling Adams would give greater effort than a disgruntled fading superstar, mostly because Adams' pathway to the NFL did not afford him to have a say in the matter.

The best way forward for the Dolphins is to reshuffle the deck, while bringing in the right kind of guys.