Dolphins vs. Packers: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Thanksgiving Day
The Packers' tradition of entertaining fans on Thanksgiving continues this year with a home encounter with the red-hot Miami Dolphins. Green Bay desperately needs to protect Lambeau Field with a victory to further solidify their position for a Wild Card berth in the NFC. The Dolphins come ino Thursday night's clash riding a three-game win streak that fans in Miami hope can catapult them back into the playoff race in the AFC.
Football fans who enjoy high-level quarterback play could be in for a treat. Jordan Love thrives when he's given the freedom to push the ball down the field and he'll like his chances to hit on a few chunk plays against Miami's secondary. Tua Tagovailoa is at his best when he's the point guard of a Dolphins' offense that features a lot of talent at the skill positions. Both defenses will be under immense pressure to hold the score down in this game.
Packers vs. Dolphins: What you need to know
Load of attention should be paid on the battle between Green Bay's defensive backs and Miami's star-studded wide receiver group. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have elite speed that troubles anyone who tries to cover them. The Packers will try to blunt their effectiveness with their talent at the safety position.
Both Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney will need to be at their best if they want to slow down the Dolphins' aerial attack. McKinney has a chance to bait Tagovailoa into deep throws that can turn into turnovers with a little bit of luck. Williams may spend more of his time near the line of scrimmage but he'll be stressed by the intermediate crossing routes that are so crucial for the Miami offense.
The Packers should enjoy success when they have the ball. Josh Jacobs is coming off a three touchdown performance against the 49ers last week and will look to score some more points this week against a Dolphins' front-seven that can struggle against the run. Love will look to take advantage of Miami stacking the box by taking deep shots down the field. The success of those deep balls will go a long way towards determining a winner on Thursday night.
How to watch Packers vs. Dolphins live
- Date: Thursday, November 28th
- Time: 8:20 pm, EST
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV/Streaming: NBC
Latest game odds for Packers vs. Dolphins in Week 13
The latest odds as of November 26th via FanDuel.
- Moneyline: Dolphins +150, Packers -178
- Spread: Packers -3.5
- Total: 47.5
Packers vs. Dolphins team stats and betting trends
Both teams have been on a roll lately which makes betting the game particularly tricky. Miami's numbers on the season are further complicated by the time missed by Tagovailoa.
- The Dolphins have won four of their last five games against the spread.
- Conversely, the Packers have only won one of their last five games ATS.
- The Dolphins are known as a high-scoring offense but the under has come through in five of Miami's last six road games.
- Tagovailoa has not thrown an interception in the last two weeks. Green Bay's defense thrives off creating turnovers.
Player news and injuries
Romeo Doubs will be a serious question mark for the Packers this week after exiting last week's game with a concussion. Green Bay has plenty of options to replace him at wide receiver but Doubs has reemerged as arguably the team's No. 1 wideout in recent weeks.
Jaire Alexander did not play against the 49ers and it's unclear whether or not he'll make it back onto the field after a short week fo rest. The Packers' defense could certainly use his coverage ability to matchup against either Hill or Waddle on a regular basis.
The Dolphins know they will be without defensive starters Kendall Fuller and Anthony Walker for the tilt at Lambeau. Fuller's injury leaves a major hole at cornerback for the Dolphins. Former second-round pick Cam Smith will be targeted by the Packers in his absence.
Walker may not be a big name for fans but losing his physicality at linebacker will really concern Miami's coaching staff. Stopping Josh Jacobs and Green Bay's ground game was always going to be a challenge for the Dolphins' defense. Doing it without a starting middle linebacker might be more than they can handle.