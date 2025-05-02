Don't be surprised if this Blue Jays player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of talent on their roster, but playing in the loaded American League East makes things difficult. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees look like legitimate World Series contenders this season. The Baltimore Orioles have a loaded lineup but a pitching staff that will keep them from contending, and the Tampa Bay Rays have quite a bit of young talent.

Because of this, it's a real possibility that the ultra-talented Blue Jays could miss out on the postseason entirely. While they're floating right around .500 at this point, there's a chance they take a hit and begin to fall behind the Yankees and Red Sox.

Whether they're competitive at the trade deadline or not, you can expect the Blue Jays to shop shortstop Bo Bichette this season.

Don't be surprised if the Blue Jays trade Bo Bichette before the trade deadline

There are quite a few reasons the Blue Jays could trade Bichette.

The first one is his expiring contract. Like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bichette's original contract expires at the end of the season. But Guerrero Jr. was handed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension this season. With Vladdy landing such a luxurious deal, it's very unlikely the Blue Jays fork up another couple hundred million dollars to land a long-term extension for Bichette. It's always seemed ike the Blue Jays would only have the money to pay one of the two, and it looks like it's only going to be Guerrero Jr.

Another reason the shortstop could get traded is his value on the trade market. The Blue Jays could likely net a pretty big haul in return: Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and plenty of other contending clubs could be on the hunt for a star shortstop, and Bichette is likely going to be the top middle infield name on the market if the Blue Jays shop him. A player with that much talent at a premium position will always have a market.

It's not a guarantee that Toronto becomes eager to move its starting shortstop this season, especially if the team is contending, but don't be surprised if Bichette ends up on the trade market ahead of the trade deadline. The Jays still need impact talent around Guerrero Jr. over the long haul, and moving Bichette might be their best shot.