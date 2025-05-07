Don't be surprised if this Yankees player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

While New York Yankees reliever Devin Williams may be in denial about his nightmare performance so far this season, there is no denying he could be on his way to a new team before the MLB trade deadline.

In 14 games with the Yankees, Williams is 0-2 with an ERA of 10.03. Over those 11.2 innings, he has 13 strikeouts with as many saves as outings of three runs allowed or more (four apiece) Not great numbers — especially when it's a pitcher for the Yankees, whose fans demand excellence.

Rather than throwing strikes, he's throwing out excuses, casting doubt on whether he has what it takes to get things turned around in time. That could create an awkward decision for Brian Cashman and Co. come the trade deadline.

Could another team fix what ails Devin Williams?

Williams struggled in his last appearance Monday, giving up three runs, a hit and two walks while recording just two outs. To the naked eye, Williams appeared to just not have the confidence needed to complete the job. He later chalked up the ugly effort to mound conditions on a rainy night, but that hardly explains a month-plus of subpar performances.

First, Williams needs to be more honest with himself and the team. At this level and in his seventh season as a big leaguer, he should know how to better express what is going on. The Yankees gave up a struggling Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to acquire him, but before long they may grow frustrated and have a case of buyers remorse.

Williams is set to become a free agent next winter, meaning that New York risks losing him for nothing if they don't think he can figure into their postseason plans. Luckily, relief pitchers are in high demand at the trade deadline. Some teams may wait to see about the availability of St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, while others may seek a project with Williams.

One team that may call on the Yankees is the Chicago Cubs. The team failed to make the one deal they desperately needed this offseason by not acquiring a strong reliever. The Cubs could make a move to get Williams out of the blinding lights of New York and hope that he can recapture his All-Star form back in the Midwest.

Williams could also need a change of scenery to a city without a significant media presence. The reliever could use a reset to get out of his head and return to the dominant closer he was with the Brewers. While the Yankees certainly hope he can use this time to return to form, don't be surprised to see the club lose their patience and move on.