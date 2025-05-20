Don’t expect this Commanders veteran skill player back in 2026

Some teams can thrive on having a dual running back system. It doesn’t look like the Washington Commanders will be that type of team. Brian Robinson Jr.’s improved role in the offense makes Austin Ekeler the odd man out.

Ekeler’s first season in Washington was anti-climatic and littered with injuries as he played just 10 games. He had 367 yards and four touchdowns. He came in from Los Angeles to a team that needed a playmaker in the backfield. The Commanders probably didn't expect Robinson to be as reliable as he has been.

Robinson has eclipsed 700 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons. While that might not seem like a lot, he hasn’t played more than 15 games in a season yet. In 2024, with Ekeler’s injuries, Robinson took over the feature back role and became a reliable player in the backfield. That could have the Commanders doubting Ekeler’s future in Washington.

Austin Ekeler’s career is winding down and so is his time with the Washington Commanders

The one reason the Commanders could benefit from keeping Ekeler around is that Robinson hasn’t had a full, healthy season yet in the NFL. Ekeler is aging and showing some durability issues, but if he can be a player the Commanders can rely on when Robinson is out, that’s not a bad option to have.

But for the Commanders to consider bringing Ekeler back versus going after a rookie or more reliable option, he’d have to look like he did in Los Angeles. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rushing season yet and at this rate, probably isn’t going to happen.

Maybe if Ekeler can be a red zone back that produces in short yardage situations, he could return, but it’s not likely the Commanders are interested in just that. The Commanders are in a unique situation where they have a lot of cap space to work with and favorable rookie contracts.

That will allow them to build around Jayden Daniels now, while he’s not bleeding their salary cap space. Which means Ekeler could ultimately be a casualty this offseason. The way Robinson ran the ball last year, I’m sure the Commanders won’t be too mad about that.

Ekeler could have a breakout season in Washington though and if he does, it will make for an interesting decision. Until, don’t bank on Ekeler being around after this season.